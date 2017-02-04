Cyclists from Homer First School test out their skills on the road

New cyclists tested out their skills on the road at Homer First School in Dedworth.
Year four children from the school in Testwood Road took part in a day of Bikeability training delivered by the Royal Borough and Slough-based Cycle Experience.
After learning the manoeuvres in the playground on Monday, children had the chance to try them out on the roads nearby.
Lynn Mirfin from the school said: “They really loved it, especially when they got to go out on the road.
“They looked scared to begin with but I think they really enjoyed it in the end.”
