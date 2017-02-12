Meet the public event helps 'bridge the gap' between police and Dedworth community

Police officers met with residents at a Dedworth supermarket to discuss how policing can be improved in the area.

Sergeant Jemma Calver, part of the policing team for Windsor West, and PCSO Laura Niblett dropped in to the event at Tesco in Dedworth Road on Friday, February 3.

They were quizzed about an array of issues including the closure of the front counter at Windsor Police Station.

The force closed the public-facing counter at its Alma Road station in April and now could be set for a move to York House to share offices with the council.

Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) said: “We had a lot of people raising issues with the police and not having a station in Windsor was something people brought up.

“I think the event helped bridge the gap between the police and the community.

“I will be encouraging the police to do this on a regular basis.”

Staff from the Dash Charity, which tackles domestic abuse in Berkshire also attended the event.