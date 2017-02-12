Dedworth park named to honour soldiers awarded Victoria Cross

A tribute to the area’s military history will see Dedworth’s newest park named Victoria Park.

Following a competition run in the Express, the park without a name at the back of Broom Farm Estate was renamed by Robert Irvine.

The park is due to be transformed into an eight acre modern park from an often unusable football pitch.

The reason Victoria Park was chosen as the winner is because every street in Broom Farm is named after soldiers awarded the Victoria Cross.

The park has often been left waterlogged and unusable but after a revamp, including better drainage, a new improved site is due to open May.

In the next few weeks a Victoria Park sign will be installed.

Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South), who organised the competition, said: “It was very difficult to choose a name – there were a lot of really good suggestions.

“A lot of people clearly researched names and had gone through a lot of trouble to find good suggestions.”

So far, the park has been improved with seven benches, engraved with the crests of army regiments, and a flagpole.

The initial stage of development will cost about £25,000 in total and is funded by a council budget from its Olympic Legacy project in the Windsor area.

It will also include picnic benches, a modern play area and an improved football pitch.

Cllr Wilson added: “We are getting there, the site is looking a lot better than it was.”

On March 12, volunteers from local schools and the scouts will plant 450 trees donated to the project by the Woodland Trust.

A second stage of development will include outdoor gym equipment, a dog agility area, a lavender walk and orchard providing funding of a further £25,000 can be secured.