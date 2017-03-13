Volunteers pick up 30 bags of rubbish in Dedworth

Volunteers rallied together to take part in a community litter pick which saw them collect 30 bags of rubbish.

The Dedworth Spring Clean Day was held to support the Great British Spring Clean organised by Keep Britain Tidy and more than 25 residents took part on Saturday.

The clean up focused around Dedworth Road and was organised by Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South), who said the day was a 'big success'.

He said: "The event really brought the community together, and made sure we set the message that we are fed up of living with other people's rubbish really.

"We had a 94-year-old lady take part and our youngest cleaner was 11.

"As well as the litter pick, we also recruited three volunteers for the 'adopt your street' scheme [where volunteers pick up litter where they live] run across the Royal Borough.

"We're going to make it a regular event every year, it's a great thing to do. People said they felt really good after they had done it and it gives something back to the community.

Cllr Carwyn Cox (Con, Hurley and Walthams) cabinet member for environmental services also attended the spring clean.

Contact cllr.e.wilson@rbwm.gov.uk if you are interested in organising your own clean up.