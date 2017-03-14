Grandparents and children celebrate 'good' Ofsted rating at Dedworth pre-school

Grandparents enjoyed sausage sandwiches with their loved ones as a Dedworth pre-school celebrated its recent ‘good’ Ofsted rating.

Lilliput Learners, based in Dedworth Library, held a celebratory breakfast on Tuesday, March 7.

Ofsted inspectors visited the pre-school in January and said in their report, released last month, that staff enabled children to enjoy a range of activities and offered them good opportunities to develop their physical skills.

Pre-school manager Cath Harmon said: “The report made me feel very proud. It was a long day but it all seems worth it now.

“We’ve got parent who were bringing their children here and are now bringing their grandchildren.

“The support we get from the community and all of our families is so special.”

The pre-school moved from its former home at the Scout Hall, in Wolf Lane, four years ago and now offers a purpose-built facility for two to five-year-olds.

Go to www.lilliputlearnerspreschool.co.uk/ for details.