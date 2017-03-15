Rainforest topic comes alive for Dedworth school children

Lizards, rats and snakes joined pupils at Homer First School in Dedworth on Monday.

Children from the nursery and early years class had the chance to meet unusual animals from Animals In-Tuition.

The children were fascinated by the animals and braved holding stick insects and a tarantula.

Early years leader Elaine Young said: "They were really brave, we had them holding the tarantula.

"They were really excited it was great for them to have the opportunity to touch the animals and see them up close."

It was the first time the visit has taken place at the school in Testwood Drive, and was part of a topic about rainforests.