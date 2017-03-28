Police appeal for witnesses after man is robbed in Windsor alleyway

Police want to speak to anyone with information after a man was robbed of his phone and wallet while walking down an alleyway in Windsor.

The robbery took place at about 7.35pm on Sunday, March 19.

The victim, who was in his twenties, was walking down the alleyway in Dedworth Road, opposite the Shell garage, in the direction of Tesco Express.

While he was on his phone, he saw two men leaning against a wall.

One of them grabbed him from behind and told him to hand over his money, which the victim refused to do.

He was threatened again before a second man stole his Samsung Galaxy A5 mobile phone from his pocket as well as a black Levi’s leather wallet containing his bank and ID cards.

The men then left down the alleyway towards Dedworth Road.

One of the thieves was riding a silver or white bike while the other was sitting on the handlebars.

Police described one man as a black male, about 5ft 10ins tall and the other as a white male.

Both were wearing dark clothing.

Designated investigator Jacqueline Mackay, from Maidenhead Local CID, said: “This robbery took place near a busy road during daylight hours, and we are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has been offered any of the items for sale to please come forward.”

Call police on 101 quoting the incident number 43170080707 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have information.