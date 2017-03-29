Daffodil 'Field of Hope' raises cash for Marie Curie Cancer Care

A field of daffodils has raised more than £500 for a cancer charity,

More than 10,000 daffodil bulbs have been planted at Osgood Park’s Field of Hope since it was started two years ago.

The flowers were planted by volunteers including help from the Crown Estate at the park in Foster Avenue.

Next to the field is a sign advertising the work of Marie Curie Cancer Care.

With the help of an online fundraising page, more than £500 has been donated to the charity.

Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) said: “The Field of Hope raises awareness of the Marie Curie Cancer charity, but also helps to brighten up Osgood Park.

“I have received positive comments about the Field of Hope from many local residents as well as from people from London and Reading.”

A further 500 daffodils will be planted at the Field of Hope this autumn.

The fundraising page can be found at, www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ed-wilson1.