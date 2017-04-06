Members of male support group complete six-week wellbeing course

Twelve men from a Windsor-based group striving to reduce loneliness among older men have completed a six-week wellbeing course.

The Men’s Matters members were handed their diplomas on Monday at All Saints’ CE Church in Dedworth Road.

They were joined by Madhuri Bedi of Radian Housing, which supports the group.

The diploma course, which was provided for free by Slough-based charity Jeena International, was led by a professional counsellor and included discussions on confidence, depression, self-esteem, happiness and anxiety.

The charity’s founder Rani Bilkhu presented the men with their certificates.

Men’s Matters trustee Paul Samuels said: “The course provided an excellent mix of intellectual stimulation, personal reflection and fun competitions.

“They were immensely valuable sessions.”

Since it was founded in 2015, Men’s Matters has run a variety of activities including cookery classes and IT support for its members.

The group holds weekly drop-in sessions at All Saints’ every Monday from 1pm to 1.30pm.

They will resume on Monday, April 24 after an Easter break.