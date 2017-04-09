Children visit Dedworth Library for fun Easter activities

A day of Easter egg decorating and hot cross bun tasting helped encourage children to visit Dedworth Library.

About 25 children crammed into the library in Smiths Lane on Thursday to take part in the community event which was supported by the Tesco superstore in Dedworth Road.

Youngsters used pipe cleaners and glitter to decorate their polystyrene eggs with Tesco’s community champion Lisa Kimber rewarding them with a chocolate egg for their efforts.

PCSO Les Bradfield also brought his Fun Food Factory along and handed out hot cross buns sprinkled with sugar.

Parents were also asked about any safety concerns they have about life in Dedworth.

Mary Skelly, library supervisor, said: “It brought people into the library who might not be regular visitors and might not realise there’s a library in Dedworth.”