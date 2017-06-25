Plans for housing on dairy site refused for second time

Plans to replace a dairy with a housing development in Dedworth have been refused for the second time.

The application to build 89 new homes in Shirley Avenue, off Vale Road, was refused by the Windsor Urban Development panel on Wednesday.

Reasons cited by councillors were the loss of commercial buildings, community facility and the proximity to protected trees.

The plans were submitted by Medina Property, associated with Medina Dairy situated on the three acre site.

The site is also home to Howdens Joinery and Windsor Vehicle Leasing (WVL) as well as an Islamic education and community facility, including a prayer room, which was approved by the council in 2005.

The community facility is mainly used by Medina staff and privately funded, said the company’s property manager Saquib Butt.

The company submitted a similar application for 93 homes which was unanimously refused in July last year.

Mr Butt told the panel the company had grown considerably in the past 15 years.

A spokesman for WVL said the proposal would ‘force’ the company off the site. He said the company has produced an ‘alternative scheme’ which incorporates housing and commercial buildings and has received pre-application advice.

Cllr Phil Bicknell (Con, Park) said “This is a difficult decision, I would like a best of both worlds.

“I think if there were some ways of putting the employment back into the borough I would be on board.”

The council’s head of planning Jenifer Jackson responded to concerns from Mr Butt and Cllr Jesse Gray (Con, Datchet) that the planning department had not been transparent in the process.

“Although this site is in the Borough Local Plan, it is actually for mixed use,” she said. “I can’t see why the applicant couldn’t come up with a scheme that provides the houses and employment.”

The application went to a named vote with five of the panel voting in favour of a recommendation to refuse the application and four against.