Triple jumper wins gold at county championships

A triple jumper from Dedworth Middle School who is battling a serious neurological condition has won gold at the Berkshire County Schools Championship.

Chris Kennedy, 13, travelled to Reading’s Palmer Park on Saturday, June 10, to represent the Royal Borough’s under 15s team.

He managed to jump a personal best of 11.42m to seal glory in the event, despite many of his opponents being in the year group above him at school.

In 2015, he was also diagnosed with mycoplasma encephalitis which is a rare brain condition where the brain becomes swollen and causes seizures and short-term memory difficulties.

Assistant headteacher Clare O’Donnell said: “Chris has an outstanding attitude and always gives 100 per cent when he is training and competing.

“He is brave, determined and extremely talented. We are extremely proud of what he has overcome and achieved this year.”

Dedworth Middle School pupil Archie O’Dwyer claimed third place in the under 15s hurdles at Palmer Park.

The Smiths Lane school’s year seven and eight boys athletics teams also qualified for the English Schools Athletics Track and Field Cup regional final.