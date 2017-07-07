Road repairs needed in Dedworth to 'bring it up to standard'  

A Conservative councillor wants to see Dedworth prioritised for highways improvements.

The council’s cabinet agreed a proposal to spend £2,810,000 to carry out works, including road resurfacing, across the Royal Borough at a meeting last week.

But Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) urged his fellow councillors not to forget key roads in his ward which he said were not up to the standard of the rest of the borough.

He told the meeting: “Bell View is a very, very badly prepared road.

“There are a lot of roads in this paper with Dedworth written against them.

“I would be interested in your views as to how we’ve got to this point because it feels like we’re playing catch up.

“There is a lot of work there to be done in a very short space of time, just to bring it up to the standard of the rest of the borough.”

Bell View is on the council’s Provisional Capital Carriageway List for 2018-20, which means it has been identified for potential improvement works.

Council leader Simon Dudley said: “There’s no doubt that the roads in Dedworth need work. There’s been a period of under-investment there.”

Councillors also decided to invest £500,000 from Section 106 funds into the Do-It-Yourself Shared Ownership scheme with Housing Solutions.

The scheme sees the council and Housing Solutions invest money so residents can choose accommodation, purchase a share in it and then increase that share over time.

Cllr Dudley said: “This is making a difference to local residents to get on to the housing ladder.

“It is incredibly difficult to get on to the housing ladder in the Royal Borough and this is one meaningful way where residents can do that.”

The meeting took place at Riverside Primary School, Cookham Road, Maidenhead, on Thursday, June 29.