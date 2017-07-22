Dedworth resident awarded special plaque to recognise green-fingered talents

A special plaque has been presented to a Dedworth resident to recognise his green-fingered talents.

Victor Rees, of Poolmans Road, has been a regular winner of the Garden in Bloom award scheme since it launched in 1992.

The competition aims to acknowledge the important contribution private front gardens make to the appearance of a town or village.

Victor’s vibrant garden has scooped the top prize in the borough’s Clewer South ward for the last two years and 2017 proved to be no different as he was once again voted the winner.

The deputy mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead Cllr Eileen Quick presented him with his prize on Wednesday (Jul19) as well as a plaque to recognise his achievements over the years.

Victor said: “Gardening is a great therapy and I would encourage young and old to get out and plant something even if you have a small garden or porch.”