Class B drugs seized following raid on house in Dedworth

'A quantity of Class B drugs' have been seized following a raid at an address in Dedworth last night (Tuesday).

Police officers executed a warrant in Stuart Way at about 6pm.

Detective Inspector Jason Kew, of Windsor and Maidenhead Investigation Hub, said: “We have carried out a warrant and made one arrest.

“We have also seized a quantity of Class B drugs.

“Members of the public may have seen officers wearing specialist respirators and suits supported by Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue and South Central Ambulance Service. As it was suspected that Fentanyl was on the premises but this turned out to be not the case.

“This equipment was used as a precaution and there is no danger to the public and this warrant was not terrorist related.

“We would advise any members of the public if they have any questions to please speak to one of our officers.

“We are committed to tackling drug dealing in the Thames Valley and we would ask that anyone with information about drug dealing in the area to please come forward and call Thames Valley Police on 101.”

A 19-year-old man from Dedworth was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (cannabis).