Football fans design their own boots at Dedworth Library

Football fanatics designed their own boots in a colouring competition at Dedworth Library.

The contest ran from July 1 and was named after former Chelsea and England footballer Peter Osgood, who used to live in the area.

After sifting through more than 20 entries, Cllr Hashim Bhatti (Con, Clewer North) picked two winners on Thursday.

Aimee Mills, eight, scooped a prize for her quirky boot design which featured her name as well as the motivational message ‘keep at it’.

Claudia Goncalves, nine, was also named a winner in recognition of her multi-coloured entry.

Cllr Bhatti presented both girls with a UEFA Champions League Final replica match ball.

After the presentation children at the library enjoyed healthy pasta from PCSO Les Bradfield’s Fun Food Factory.