Money stolen from 'elderly and vulnerable' woman's home in 'callous' crime

A pair of thieves posing as compost sellers stole an envelope of cash from an elderly victim in Dedworth.

The con took place on Saturday between 1.35pm and 2.45pm at a house in Tudor Way.

A pensioner answered the door to a woman who was offering to sell compost for £5 a bag.

The victim agreed to buy some and went inside to get money but soon noticed another woman had followed her inside and gone into her bedroom.

After the compost sellers left, the victim became suspicious and went to her bedroom and found that cash had been stolen from inside a chest of drawers.

The offenders are described as looking like sisters, tall and slim and aged in their 40s.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Laura Joyce, said: “The suspects have deliberately targeted an elderly vulnerable woman in her home with the intention of stealing from her in the callous crime with no thought for the welfare of the victim and how the crime would affect her.”

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.