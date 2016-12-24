Eton Wick residents band together to give Christmas gifts to the elderly

An old Christmas tradition has been revived for the second year running.

Children and adults in Eton Wick banded together to give a gift to elderly people in the village.

It was organised by Andy Wild, Piotr Rosinski and Samantha Doore who asked people to suggest older residents living in the village to receive the festive boxes.

Last year was the first time the trio organised the initiative after hearing it used to be done in the village and within 10 days they managed to deliver 90 packages.

On Saturday, more than 50 volunteers delivered 128 packages around the village.

Landlords of the Greyhound, in Common Road, John and Jenny Pacitto donated some of the pub’s Christmas raffle money to the cause, while the pub served as a sorting office before the boxes were dished out.

Andy Wild, who has lived in Eton Wick for 17 years, said: “It is a nice day and it is a bit of communication with the older people in the village.

“We get a lot of them bursting into tears.

“I want to thank Samantha, she did so much, all the list keeping and label writing, she is the hero.

“I think it has been a success again this year so we would like to do it again next Christmas.”