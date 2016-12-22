Safety advice issued after firefighters are called out to overcooked Christmas pudding

A 'well done' Christmas pudding led to firefighters being called to a house in Eton Wick last night.

The incident prompted Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) to advise households to ‘put safety at the top of your Christmas list’.

Crews from Slough Fire Station were sent out at about 9.40pm to a property in Eton Wick Road following reports of a fire.

But when they got there, there was no sign of a blaze, but the home was ventilated and safety checks carried out before the firefighters left.

The incident led RBFRS to suggest that smoke alarms be tested over the festive period, as well as warning that cookers and candles should not be left unattended while in use and that extra care should be taken over fairy lights and other electricals.

Visit www.rbfrs.co.uk to find out more.