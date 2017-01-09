Three Eton museums launch Sunday openings

Visitors to Eton were spoilt for choice yesterday (Sunday) when all three of the town's museums opened to the public for the first time.

The Eton Museum of Antiquities and The Museum of Eton Life have joined the Eton College Natural History Museum in opening every Sunday afternoon.

The museums are run by Eton College, free to visit and within walking distance of each other.

George Fussey has taught biology at the college for 32 years and has been curator at the Natural History Museum, which has more than 1,600 items, for about 12 years.

He said: "It is a no brainer from the college's point of view.

"We've got these amazing collections that we want to show to the world."

The Museum of Antiquities is housed in the purpose built Jafar Gallery which was opened by Prince Charles in 2015.

Archaeological treasures on show include exhibits from Ancient Egypt to discoveries from the Thames.

There is a coffin depicting the deified pharaoh Thutmosis III, classical pottery and Palaeolithic flint hand tools.

The Eton Life Museum which opened in October brings alive the history and traditions of Eton College. Museum custodian Alison Howard said: "Everyone loves the bit about the punishments, which obviously doesn't happen any more.

"I think the bedroom set-ups are fantastic, seeing the old ones next to the present day rooms."

The Natural History Museum and Eton Museum of Antiquities are in South Meadow Lane and The Museum of Eton Life is accessed via Baldwins Shore, off Eton High Street.

They are opened from 2.30-5.30pm every Sunday.