Muddy shoes left on doorstep slashed with blade

Muddy shoes left on the doorstep overnight in Eton have been destroyed.

The shoes were left outside a house in Rafts Court, Brocas Street, between Thursday, January 12, at 8pm and 8am the following day.

All four pairs were slashed with a blade and thrown around the car park outside the home.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.