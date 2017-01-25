Eton College to open its doors for public exhibitions

Take a look at one of the country’s oldest classrooms when Eton College opens its doors to the public on Friday afternoon.

The school held its first public open afternoon last year and offered a chance for the public to see collections and exhibitions.

This year, there are two exhibitions on show, Education, Education, Education, in the Tower Gallery, and William Scott’s Form – Colour – Space in the Verey Gallery.

Visitors will also be able to enter Lower School and see the oldest classroom in the country which is still in continuous use, with its shutters and pillars carved with names of boys going back to the 16th century.

The open afternoon will run from 3-6pm and be followed by a film screening of Every Picture Tells a Story in partnership with Windsor’s Firestation Arts Centre.

The film is directed by William Scott’s son James, and tells the story of Scott’s impoverished childhood, with Natasha Richardson as the teacher who saw his talent.