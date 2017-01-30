'Dr Dinosaur' meets youngsters at Eton museum

The Natural History Museum of Eton College opened its doors to youngsters yesterday (Sunday) to give them a glimpse into the exciting world of dinosaurs.

Pupils from Windsor's Oakfield First School, Trinity St Stephen CoE First School and Clewer Green First School were shown real dinosaur fossils in the South Meadow Lane site.

Youngsters went on a scavenger hunt for model dinosaurs and learned about famous 19th century English fossil hunter Mary Anning.

The young paleontologists also dug for chunks of model fossils and pieced them together.

Pupils met and spoke to Mike Howgate, known as Dr Dinosaur, who uncovered the first remains of the Baryonyx dinosaur in 1983.

Museum curator George Fussey said: "They seemed really quite interested, they've had a good time.

"This is the event we run where we sell out straight away.

"It's totally about engaging with the public and I think making them aware that we have this museum."

The museum is open to the public every Sunday from 2.30pm to 5pm.