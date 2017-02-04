Open day gives rare glimpse into life at Eton College

A rare glimpse of life at one of England’s most historic boarding schools was on offer to the public on Friday, January 27.

Eton College gave explorers the chance to walk around its historic buildings and view two exhibitions in the afternoon.

Visitors had the one-off opportunity to enter the Lower School, which is home to the oldest classroom still in use in the country.

The classroom’s shutters and pillars are engraved with the names of students dating back to the 16th century.

An exhibition, titled Education, Education, Education: 500 years of Learning at Eton College, was also on show in the college’s Tower Gallery.

The display included treasured items from the college’s archives and traced the development of Eton from its beginnings to the modern day.

Unseen artwork produced by internationally renowned painter William Scott was on display in The Verey Gallery.

Scott, who died in 1989, produced a body of work spanning decades which captured themes from still life to the female nude.

Following the open afternoon, Eton College teamed up with Windsor’s Firestation Centre for Arts and Culture to put on a free film screening of Every Picture Tells a Story, directed by William Scott’s son James.