Volunteers fish mountain of rubbish from Jubilee River

A mountain of rubbish was collected by volunteers on the banks of the Jubilee River.

About 50 people, including pupils from Slough and Eton School and University of Reading students, turned out for a community clean up organised by Business in Community (BIC) and the Environment Agency.

Volunteers also helped give the Jubilee Riverside Centre, run by Youth Engagement Slough (YES), a new lick of paint.

Jamie Green from YES said: "There has been quite a haul out of the river, we have collected a lot of bags of rubbish.

"We find coconuts all the time, they are put in the water as part of a religious ceremony."

Justine Hurst from BIC said the event was a good chance for pupils from Slough and Eton School to connect with others in the community.

"It is to appreciate what each of these organisations and individuals do and what they can do to support their local community," she said,

The clean up took place on Thursday, February 2.