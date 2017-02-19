Eton Wick resident who chronicled history of WI dies aged 99

A woman who spent 90 years helping to serve the village of Eton Wick has died at the age of 99.

Joan Ballhatchet, of Tilstone Avenue, spent her schooldays at Windsor’s Princess Margaret Rose School and went on to become a Sunday school teacher at St John the Baptist Church in the 1930s.

She married her husband, Frank, in the village in 1941 before becoming an air raid warden during the Second World War.

A battle with tuberculosis followed in 1950 and 1954 but Joan made a full recovery and went on to serve as the president of the Eton Wick Women’s Institute, remaining a committee member of the group until it closed in 2005.

She had three children, Ralph, Timothy and Tansy, with her husband and maintained a lifelong involvement with churches in the village.

Joan died on Friday, January 27.

Her son, Ralph, said: “Her own personal millennium project was to bring together every person named Ballhatchet she could find including other versions of the original French name Bailhache.

“More than 100 people came from the UK and France and some from as far afield as Canada and Hong Kong which was quite a feat without access to the internet or Facebook.”

Joan also put her research skills to good use by compiling a comprehensive scrapbook of the history of the Women’s was due to take place at St John Baptist Church in Eton Wick Road on Friday.