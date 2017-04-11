Police officers rescue lost tortoise from busy road in Eton Wick

Police officers had to act quickly to save a tortoise that was plodding towards a busy road in Eton Wick.

The force shared a picture of the rescued reptile on social media today (Tuesday) to mark National Pet Day.

Plain-clothed officers were driving along Eton Wick Road on Thursday when they spotted the female tortoise making a daring escape from the driveway of a house.

They spun the car around and picked the tortoise up before carrying out door-to-door enquiries to find out who she belonged to.

The officers couldn’t find the owners and had to take the lost animal to the Alma Veterinary Hospital.

It was finally reunited with its family hours later.