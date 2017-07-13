Eton Wick First School to consider converting to an academy

Governors at a primary school in Eton Wick are investigating the possibility of converting it to an academy.

An application is currently being drawn up for Eton Wick CE First School, in Sheepcote Road, to join the Oxford Diocese Schools Trust (ODST).

The school’s headteacher Rob Harris told parents of the decision in a recent newsletter.

He said: “We want to retain the Christian ethos that underpins our school and ensure we can continue as we are to do our best to help your children become the best they can be.”

The trust was founded in 2012 and supports schools in Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes.

On its website, chief executive Anne Davey says: “ODST is a place where all are welcome, for both CE schools and community schools, for staff and pupils of all faiths and none.

“It is where academic excellence abounds and where pupils and staff are enabled, valued and encouraged to become outward looking, resilient learners and professionals.”

Eton Wick First School, which teaches children aged three to nine, will carry out a full consultation in the autumn term, which will run from Monday, September 18, to Friday, October 13.

A meeting for parents will take place on Tuesday, October, 3.

If it is successful, it would no longer fall under the control of the Royal Borough and its running would be overseen by the trust instead.

The school received a ‘requires improvement’ rating following its latest Ofsted inspection in March 2016.

Last month, inspectors returned to carry out a monitoring visit and said it is improving despite a high staff turnover.

All but one teacher has left the school and been replaced since its last Ofsted visit, inspectors said.