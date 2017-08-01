Eton House Residential Home hosts beach themed fun day

A beach party themed fun day complete with a variety of games was held at Eton House Residential Home on Saturday, July 22.

Despite disruption caused by the rainy weather, residents and visitors at the Eton Road care home still pressed ahead with the day.

Activities at the event included a raffle, an egg and spoon race and games such as roll the pound and guess the number of sweets in the jar.

A variety of food was also provided, including fish and chips which Eton House manager Abbas Abdeali said were 'perfect'.

About £1,200 was raised on the day for Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group.

Abbas said: "I think everyone had a great time.

"I was really, really pleased with £1,200, that's a fantastic achievement.

"The real highlight was just having everyone together, the residents really enjoyed it."