Eton College Natural History Museum hosts Fun with Fossils session

About 150 children and their families descended on the Eton College Natural History Museum for a Fun with Fossils session.

They were invited to follow in the footsteps of the explorers that discovered the fossils, getting up close and personal with a range of museum specimens.

A fossil rubbing exercise, where you colour a piece of paper on top of the item, meant children had a memento to take home.

RBWM outreach officer Nicola Robinson said: "It was nice having the museum event because it adds an element you can't have at the library.

"The children could learn about some of the items in the collection. We are hopefully going to do it again."

The event took place on Monday, July 24.