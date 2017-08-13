School pupil designs dog fouling campaign poster for Eton Wick

A message to dog owners will be displayed at Eton Wick Library following a competition.

The Eton Wick Village Association tasked children from Eton Wick First School to design a poster encouraging people to pick up their dog’s poo.

The association was set up last year and recently added a ‘dog control sub committee’ to focus on dog waste in the village.

Chairwoman Sarah Matthews said: “We are starting a campaign to deal with dog fouling.

“We want to educate people that they should pick up after their dogs.”

They gave children at the first school for leaflets about toxocara which can be caught from touching dog waste.

There were 28 entries to the competition with six-year-old Rushil Harry being named the winner.

The poster reads: “It’s great to see you walking your dog in Eton Wick but please remember to pick up the poo. Thanks!!”

He was presented with book vouchers at an assembly on July 20 and his poster will be displayed at Eton Wick Library.