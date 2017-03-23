Dog owners warned of toxic blue green algae in Windsor Great Park

Measures to treat toxic algae which is dangerous to dogs have been put in place in Windsor Great Park.

Dog walkers have been advised against letting their dogs enter the water at the Obelisk Pond, Wick Pond and Virginia Water Lake which have been affected by blue green algae.

The toxic but naturally occurring algae blooms in warm, dry weather and can be dangerous if ingested.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Estate which manages the park said: “In all affected areas we are displaying signs to inform visitors of the blue green algae and advise dog owners that dogs must not enter the water.

“We are also displaying notices on our website and in The Savill Garden car park. We will continue to use these channels to keep visitors informed of the algae.”

Barley straw extract is being used to treat the algae by breaking it down and the water will continue to be monitored.

“However, the most effective treatment for the removal of blue green algae is a period of cold or wet weather,” added the spokeswoman.