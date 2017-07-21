Council urges quicker action to reduce flight numbers over borough

The Royal Borough is calling on Heathrow Airport to press ahead with ending the Cranford Agreement.

The 1950s agreement prevents planes flying over the village of Cranford but means more planes fly over Windsor, Datchet, Wraysbury and Horton.

Heathrow Airport received permission to end the agreement as part of a planning application to build taxi works and enable runway alternation earlier this year.

But in a recent meeting of the Heathrow Airport Consultative Committee, Heathrow Airport Ltd announced they would not proceed with runway alternation until 2023.

Cllr John Bowden (Con, Clewer East), deputy lead member for aviation and Heathrow Airport, said: “The council is extremely concerned with the decision made by Heathrow Airport.

"Around 30 per cent of landing aircraft do so exclusively over the Windsor area, with no respite for the duration of operations.

“The Royal Borough reaffirms that the airport should proceed with the required planning application now and not delay further

“The current noise levels are already unacceptable for borough residents and any interruption to resolving these should not be entertained."