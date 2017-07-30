Choir group raises hundreds for Sequela Foundation

A choir group has raised hundreds of pounds for a charity that promotes neurological wellbeing in people diagnosed with Parkinson’s, strokes, MS, or any other neurological condition.

The Sequela Foundation in Grove Park offers exercise classes and therapies like massage and reflexology, as well as social meet ups.

It was given £600 by the Tuesday Singers, which formed 50 years ago and performs two concerts each year for charities and good causes.

Anke Heley, foundation chairman, said: “The Tuesday Singers sang for us and presented us with the cheque. We are a friendly bunch and we always welcome both new members and new volunteers.”

The foundation meets every Tuesday between 10.30am-2.30pm at the Sequela Therapy Centre.