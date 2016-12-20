Swans killed in 'upsetting' attacks in Windsor and Langley

‘Upsetting’ attacks saw two swans killed in separate incidents on Friday.

Datchet-based charity Swan Support was called to a swan that had been shot in Grand Union Canal in Langley on Friday morning.

The female swan had been seen alive at 10.30am that day but was found floating in the canal near Middle Green Road Bridge.

It had been shot with some kind of bullet that went right through its body.

Later that day the charity was called out again, this time to Barry Avenue in Windsor at about 7pm.

A cygnet, about seven-months-old, was found dead with a fractured skull at the edge of the River Thames.

When volunteers arrived, its body was still warm.

The charity’s operations manager Wendy Hermon said the cygnet’s death was ‘definitely foul play’.

She added: “It doesn’t matter how many years we have been doing it for, every single one is just as upsetting.

“It is annoying really, we deal with enough injuries every day but to deal with ones that are deliberate makes me so upset.”

Both incidents were reported to police, call 101 quoting reference 43160353497 for the shooting and 43160353734 for the cygnet.