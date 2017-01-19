East Berkshire College given 'requires improvement' rating by Ofsted

East Berkshire College has been told by Ofsted inspectors that it ‘requires improvement’.

Inspectors carried out a visit at the college’s Langley and Windsor sites, which cater for students from towns including Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead, from November 22 to November 25.

A report, published on Friday, says that the college’s overall quality of teaching, learning and assessment for its study programmes for 16 to 19-year-olds is ‘not good enough across all course types’.

Science and maths teaching at Windsor College, in St Leonards Road, has also been criticised for being of a ‘poorer quality’ than the Langley site.

Discussing the college’s 16 to 19 study programmes, the report said: “The overall quality of teaching, learning and assessment is not good enough across all course types and requires improvement.

“This is reflected in the low overall achievement of learners on study programmes and the poor progress that many make, based on their starting points when they join the college.”

More than 2,000 teenagers aged 16 to 19 are currently enrolled on study programmes at both sites.

Inspectors also found that teachers did not challenge adult learners for arriving late to lessons, with attendance of adult learners recorded at about 80 per cent during the inspection.

It added: “Adult learning courses require improvement because attendance and punctuality are poor in too many lessons, and too few learners work at a pace and level which ensure they achieve their highest ability.”

Inspectors rated the college’s apprenticeships as ‘good’, with lecturers being praised for ‘carefully planned lessons’.

The report also said that the apprenticeship programme had achieved ‘high levels of satisfaction’ with employers who hired apprentices from the college.

But it added that not enough vocational learners benefited from real work experience.

Kate Webb, principal and CEO of East Berkshire College, said: "We are confident that we can continue to build upon our strengths and have already taken swift action to address those areas we need to further improve.

"We have a strong vision for the future and are fully committed to delivering the highest standards of education and training to our communities."