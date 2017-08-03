Car crash 'destroys' house while family are on holiday

A shocked mother-of-two who was looking after her next-door neighbour’s home says a car ‘destroyed’ the front of the house after a collision on Tuesday.

Rapinder Gill agreed to look after the home of her neighbours, Jatinder and Arminder Pal, in Langley while they were on holiday.

Four days after they left with their six-year-old daughter for a one-month trip to India, Rapinder heard a loud bang as a white BMW hurtled into the house and the family’s car.

“I was sitting in my living room about to eat,” said Rapinder, describing the moment she heard the crash, which happened at about 6pm.

“I went running out, I left my kids in the house.

“People down the street right at the end of our road heard the impact.

“I was looking after their property so this happens four days later. Now the house is destroyed. The whole front window is being replaced.”

Thames Valley Police, which was called at about 6.15pm, says two vehicles collided in the road, causing one, a BMW, to smash into the house.

Fire crews from Slough and Langley fire stations were also sent to the scene and had to isolate the house’s gas and electricity supply before a structural engineer arrived.

South Central Ambulance Service was called at 6.37pm but no one required hospital treatment.

“Luckily no one was in that house,” said Rapinder, adding it was fortunate no one was killed.

Jatinder’s brother has been helping with the aftermath while the family, who have been told of the crash, is away.

“Obviously they’re distressed, they’re upset,” said Rapinder, who called the situation ‘a nightmare’.

The family is due to come back at the end of August, and Arminder, who is meant to go to work the day after their return, fears she will not have a car for her commute.

Witnesses are asked to call the police on 101.