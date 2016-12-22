Royal Borough bin collection dates during Christmas

Changes to the schedule mean bins expected to be collected between Boxing Day and Thursday, January 5 will be instead be picked up two days later.

Bins expected to be collected on Friday, January 6 will be picked up on Monday, January 9.

Bins originally scheduled to be collected from Monday, January 9 until Friday, January 13 will be collected one day later.

Normal collections will resume from Monday, January 16.

Residents are urged to not put out extra bags of rubbish for collections as these will not be picked up.

Any additional household recycling, such as bottles, cans, paper and card, can also be left in a cardboard box at the side of your blue wheelie bin.

Visit www3.rbwm.gov.uk for more information.