Louis Baylis Charitable Trust gives out more than £225k in 2016

More than 50 community groups and charities have together benefited to the tune of £87,850 in the latest round of grants from the Louis Baylis Charitable Trust.

Unique among local papers, the Trust owns Advertiser and Express publisher Baylis Media Ltd and receives at least 80 per cent of the company’s profits, which it then uses to support good causes in the communities covered by our newspapers.

The trustees meet twice a year to decide on applications for grants – but they will also approve urgent donations at other times if needed.

The December grants bring the amount distributed by the Trust to the community in 2016 to more than £225,000.

The latest round of donations was made just before Christmas and went to a wide range of charities and organisations.

While some money was donated to national charities which benefit people in the area, as usual most of the grants went to organisations in our community which directly benefit local people.

Charities providing vital services such as People to Places and the Citizens Advice Bureau received regular funding and there was support for others providing essential help and services in areas such as health, elderly care, education, welfare and disability care.

Arts, sports and youth groups were also catered for. Also helped were community events including next year’s Maidenhead Festival, Cookham Festival and Rotary Club Easter Fun Day.

Chairman of the trustees, Peter Sands, said the grants had helped across a range of social care charities but also organisations that improved the quality of life for the community.

He said: “The Trust is pleased to continue our support, as usual, for many local charities and organisations largely focusing on community, health and welfare.

“We have had two interesting new applications under the heading of wildlife, where we have provided some ‘seed corn’ monies for new enterprises. We will watch their progress with interest.”

Mr Sands continued: “Also three local cricket clubs have received funds to help develop extra facilities or for new equipment to help cater for increasing demand, continuing our support of local sport.

“The trustees send seasons greetings to all.”