Royal Borough 'welcomes' ICO data protection advice

ROYAL BOROUGH: The council is ‘pleased’ it has not been sanctioned by a data protection watchdog after it received advice for improving how it handles sensitive personal data.

In November, it was written to by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), which advised the Royal Borough to ensure people are explicitly asked for their consent ahead of such data being published.

In August, the ICO said there had been a ‘technical breach’ of the Data Protection Act in a report that was released about a complaint into Cllr Simon Dudley’s conduct in a council meeting in 2015, which revealed the person’s political affiliation.

However, in October, the ICO reversed its position and said it was ‘likely’ the council had complied with the DPA.

Later, in November, the ICO said it was not necessary for the council to publish the person’s affiliation, and would advise the council about how it handles data.

A spokeswoman said said the ICO 'provided the council with some further advice which we welcome, and will use and act on going forward when processing information requests and sensitive personal data under the Data Protection Act.'