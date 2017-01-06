Try something new in 2017: Clubs and societies you can join in the Royal Borough

A choir for people who can’t sing, a group which builds Lego robots and a rollerskating team are just some of the clubs the Royal Borough has to offer if you fancy a new hobby for 2017.

Maidenhead has hundreds of clubs and societies and we’ve picked out a few interesting groups for you to try.

The Tuneless Choir was set up by Tabitha Beaven last year and meets at the United Reformed Church in West Street every Wednesday.

The 37-year-old set up the choir for people who enjoy singing, but cannot hold a tune themselves.

She said: “Tuneless Choir has developed into such a supportive community and having some midweek fun to look forward to has made a real difference to people’s lives.”

If you don’t want to travel far, Maidenhead Library is home to regular groups that meet up including the Adult Colouring Group, a Scrabble Club and a Lego Robotics Club.

The Adult Colouring Group meets at 11am on Fridays and you can bring your own colouring book or use sheets which the library provides.

The Lego Robotics Club meets on Sundays from 11am-12.30pm and gives people the chance to programme robots.

If you fancy learning new skills, Maidenhead Camera Club meets every Tuesday at Cox Green Community Centre and hosts talks, training workshops and presentations.

Sessions in January include talks by Glyn Dewis, a winter walk and a black and white print competition.

If you’re looking to try out a new sport, the Royal Windsor Roller Girls is one of the most established roller derby teams in the country and training sessions run three times a week.

There is an A-team and a B-team to cover all abilities and training takes place at Charters Leisure Centre.

Other clubs to try include: