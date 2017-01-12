SECTION INDEX

Schools warn parents about frostbite and pneumonia during cold snap

Reporter:

James Harrison

2

Symptoms of frostbite and hypothermia have been included on advice for the cold snap sent to parents.

The email, which has the subject heading, ‘Advice from the Borough with the cold weather forecast’, has been sent to families at several schools in the Royal Borough this week and last.

Among its tips are to watch out for ‘pale, grey or blistered skin on the fingers, ears, nose, and toes’ which could indicate frostbite, while ‘shivering, slurred speech, and unusual clumsiness’ could be hypothermia.

The message also advises parents that flu could lead to complications such as bronchitis and pneumonia.

Extra layers of warm clothing, soup and appropriate footwear are also suggested to combat the cold weather.

According to the Royal Borough the advice was issued as part of a standard package set to schools when such weather condition are expected and had been written by Bracknell Forest Council.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

comment

  • Nivek5000

    18:06, 12 January 2017

    Sounds like good advice to me. The information I saw included useful info on a whole range of issues so I'm not sure why this article focuses in on frostbite. Although even that can be a problem for kids playing in the snow and does cause problems.

    Reply

    Report

  • StevosGloriosus

    15:03, 12 January 2017

    Pleased with the excellent advice from the council's public health team via the school around this from which parents can take onboard as much or as little as they choose.

    Reply

    Report

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved