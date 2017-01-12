Schools warn parents about frostbite and pneumonia during cold snap

Symptoms of frostbite and hypothermia have been included on advice for the cold snap sent to parents.

The email, which has the subject heading, ‘Advice from the Borough with the cold weather forecast’, has been sent to families at several schools in the Royal Borough this week and last.

Among its tips are to watch out for ‘pale, grey or blistered skin on the fingers, ears, nose, and toes’ which could indicate frostbite, while ‘shivering, slurred speech, and unusual clumsiness’ could be hypothermia.

The message also advises parents that flu could lead to complications such as bronchitis and pneumonia.

Extra layers of warm clothing, soup and appropriate footwear are also suggested to combat the cold weather.

According to the Royal Borough the advice was issued as part of a standard package set to schools when such weather condition are expected and had been written by Bracknell Forest Council.