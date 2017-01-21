Stories of the week: January 14-20

Inquest opened into death of woman found near Boulters Lock

A woman whose body was retrieved from the water on Saturday has been identified as Maidenhead resident Cheryl Manning.

The inquest into the death of the 53-year-old, of Lassell Gardens, was opened on Tuesday.

Former soldier convicted of 'callous' attempted murder of ex-comrade

A former soldier has been convicted of the 'callous and premeditated' attempted murder of his ex-comrade in Dedworth.

John Watson, 35, of Pirbright Barracks, Woking, was found guilty by a jury on Thursday following a two week trail at Reading Crown Court.

Basic hospital failures contributed to Slough man's death, inquest hears The failure of nurses to carry out basic physiological checks including temperature tests contributed to a Slough man’s death at Wexham Park Hospital, a coroner has ruled. Paramjeet Rehal, of Carrington Road, died at the hospital on May 20 last year from bronchopneumonia. Alleged victim told Rolf Harris to 'f**k off' after taxi incident, court hears An alleged victim told her father that Rolf Harris was a ‘dirty old man’ after coming home from a day of working on a TV show in the 1970s, a court heard on Tuesday. A jury at Harris’ indecent assault trial at Southwark Crown Court heard she was working with Harris when the alleged incident took place. In pictures: Homeless shelter officially opened in Maidenhead A homeless shelter to help vulnerable people was officially opened by the mayor, councillors and the Brett Foundation's Sue Brett on Tuesday. The John West House, in Howarth Road, is named after a homeless man who died last year and will be available to homeless and vulnerable people in need of help who live in the Royal Borough. Burglars steal charity boxes from Maidenhead cafe Charity boxes have been stolen overnight from a gourmet Italian cafe in Maidenhead. Palmieri’s, in Furze Platt Road, was broken into at about 3am on Saturday after the bottom window of its door was smashed. Royal Borough council tax bills to go up by nearly four per cent Council tax bills are set to rise almost four percent in 2017/18, the Royal Borough announced today. The council plans to raise its core council tax by 0.95 per cent, along with a three per cent increase for the adult social care levy.

Partial collapse of historic building near Windsor Castle

A historic building near Windsor Castle partially collapsed on Friday, falling onto a car parked outside.

Firefighters from Slough were called to the building in St Albans Street, which according to legend was the former home of Nell Gwynn, the 17th century mistress of King Charles II, at about midday.

Prince Edward officially opens new Maidenhead Synagogue extension

Prince Edward was in Maidenhead ton Tuesday to officially open a significant extension to Maidenhead Synagogue.

The Queen's youngest son paid a visit to the synagogue, in Ray Park Road, to open new facilities which have been built to accommodate the growth in membership and activities within the Jewish community in Maidenhead and the surrounding area.

The Waterside Inn: Behind the scenes at one of the world's top restaurants

On the cold morning when our snapper Ian and I pull up to The Waterside Inn we are greeted with beaming smiles outside the building, which sits on the bank of the Thames.

We are here because 2017 is a special year for the three-Michelin starred restaurant, as it celebrates its 45th anniversary.