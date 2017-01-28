Stories of the week: January 21-27

Arrests made in police raids during crackdown on drug dealing in Dedworth

A crackdown on drug dealers targeting vulnerable people in Dedworth was carried out by police this week.

Organised crime groups, often from London, use the homes vulnerable residents in towns outside the capital as a base to supply drugs.

Slough man jailed for 10 years as part of investigation into cutting agents used in drugs

Following a five week trial a Slough man has been jailed for ‘being concerned in the supply of class A drugs’.

Djibriel Ahmed, 33, of Goodman Park was sentenced to 10 years in prison at Hove Crown Court on Friday, January 20.

Cygnet killed and swans injured in flurry of ‘sickening’ attacks

A flurry of ‘sickening’ attacks in Windsor killed a cygnet and left three swans partially blinded on Tuesday.

Datchet-based charity Swan Support received a call at about 7.30am about a swan that had been shot through the head with an airgun near Barry Avenue.

Veteran councillor removed from planning panel

A veteran Royal Borough councillor and champion of the greenbelt has been removed as a member of the planning and housing overview and scrutiny panel by the council leader.

The Advertiser understands Cllr Leo Walters (Con, Bray) was removed from the panel, of which he was chairman, by Cllr Simon Dudley, after he sent an email to panel members highlighting the fact 86 per cent of total land proposed to be allocated for housing and new development in the draft local plan would be in the greenbelt.

£10m parking plan could see 1,300 town centre spaces added

More than 1,300 extra spaces could be added in Maidenhead to relieve parking pressures during the regeneration.

A paper which was discussed at a cabinet meeting on Thursday night outlines parking provision for the Royal Borough and future parking demands.

CCTV cameras in key areas could be axed

Concerns have been raised by councillors about the threat if CCTV cameras in key sites are axed.

A total of 30 camera sites are at risk of being scrapped as the council says they are used ‘infrequently’ or have become ‘unviable’, 10 of which are in or near children’s playgrounds.

Patient says food served at Wexham Park Hospital 'has to change'

A patient has called for a review of the food served at Wexham Park Hospital after she claims she was served undercooked and inedible meals during her stay there.

The 46-year-old, who asked not to be named, was admitted to the hospital last month and had two stays there before being discharged at the end of last week.

The Landing developers buy up Greyhound and Volition sites

The former sites of the Greyhound pub and Volition bar have been sold to developers looking to transform the centre of Maidenhead as part of The Landing project.

The Royal Borough announced today that, In the past month, agreements have been signed to hand over the key properties in Queen Street to London & Aberdeen as work continues to buy up land for the development.

Slough 10-year-old reads poem to 100,000 people at London's Women's March

A young girl from Slough faced a crowd of 100,000 people and read a powerful poem at London’s Women’s March on Saturday.

Sumayah Siddiqi, 10, from Long Readings Lane, was asked by her mum Julie to read the poem, For Love, just a day before the march, which was held in protest at new US President Donald Trump’s comments on women.

Restaurant slapped with heavy fine for food safety and hygiene breaches

A Slough restaurant owner has been ordered to pay thousands of pounds after pleading guilty to a series of food safety and hygiene offences.

Abrar Ahmed, who runs Perigano’s chicken shop in Farnham Road, was told to pay £3,750 at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 13.