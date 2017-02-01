In pictures: Fit for Life sessions run in the Royal Borough

Belly dancing, chinese boxing and nordic walking were just some of the popular activities running for free as part of Fit for Life Week.

The activity week, run by the Royal Borough began on Saturday, January 21 and finished on Sunday.

Jatinder Singh Rakhra, Fit for Life activator said: "Every time we run the promotional week we have more providers and more participants taking part.

"This January it really has felt like a community project and the feedback received from participants is great, it is a great way for residents of the Borough to try different activities to find a sport of physical activity that suits them.

"It is great hearing people talk about the Fit for Life Week residents look forward to the promotional week."