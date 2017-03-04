More than 100 youngsters honoured at achievement awards

A wide range of successes was celebrated at an annual event for young people in the Royal Borough.

The Youth Achievement Awards were held at the Magnet Leisure Centre, in Holmanleaze, Maidenhead, on Monday.

About 150 youngsters were at the event to be presented with certificates for completing various schemes.

“For some of our young people, the journey over the past year has involved sacrifice, hard work and overcoming personal challenges,” said Cllr Natasha Airey (Con, Park), cabinet member for children’s services, who spoke at the evening. “I was delighted to see the positive work they have done to get here.

“The awards evening was an opportunity to come together and celebrate what each young person has achieved and their positive contributions in the local community.

“Every one of the awards is well earned and well deserved.”

Pupils from Altwood CE School, Claires Court, Newlands Girls’ School, The Windsor Boys’ School and Windsor Girls’ School, Manor Green and Beech Lodge were among the recipients.

Members of the Marlow Road Youth Centre, Riverside Girls Group, Pinkneys Green Youth Centre, the Outdoor Education Project and Windsor Youth Club also picked up prizes.

These included certificates for the Duke of Edinburgh Award, the National Indoor Climbing Award Scheme and the Award Scheme Development and Accreditation Network, which offers course for young people in subjects such as music, history, cake making and decorating.

The Deputy Mayor of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr John Lenton (Con, Horton and Wraysbury), who presented award winners with their certificates, said: “I thank our many volunteers and the youth services teams who deliver the sessions and run the courses for our young people in the borough.

“Without them, this evening would not have been possible.”