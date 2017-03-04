Stories of the week: February 25- March 3

CCTV images released after homophobic assault on couple on train

CCTV images have been released of men police would like to speak to in connection with a homophobic attack on a couple as they took a train home from a Valentine's Day meal.

Phillip Poole, of West Road, Maidenhead, was returning home by train from a meal in Reading with his partner Zbynek Zatloukal, when they were attacked in the early hours of Wednesday, February 15.

Jail for drug smuggler caught at Heathrow Airport with £630k worth of heroin

A drug smuggler who was caught with £630,000 worth of heroin at Heathrow Airport has been jailed for five years and four months.

Adam Wimana, of Peel Court, Slough, was intercepted at Terminal 4 on January 11 having arrived on a flight from Nairobi.

Wife pays tribute to 'best friend' who died after being hit by car in Braywick Cemetery

The wife of a Windsor grandfather who died after being hit by a car in Braywick Cemetery has said she lost 'my husband and my best friend'.

Paul Mills, who was working for Royal Borough contractor ISS, died after being hit by a blue Hyundai I30 in the grounds of the cemetery on Tuesday, February 14.

Man exposes and touches himself on train from Twyford to Maidenhead

A CCTV image has been released after a man exposed and touched himself inappropriately on a train from Twyford to Maidenhead.

At approximately 10.20am on Saturday, January 14, the victim was sat down on the train and a man approached her and sat opposite her shortly after it left Twyford station.

20 reactions to BBC Panorama's 'Life in Immigration Town' in Slough

Slough fell under the spotlight of last night’s BBC Panorama programme which looked at ‘how immigration is dividing Britain’s most diverse town’.

Presenter Richard Bilton revisited the Slough 10 years after making his first documentary there.

Pet owner appeals to yobs who shot cat with air rifle to own up

A ‘deliberate act of cruelty’ left a cat with an air rifle pellet lodged in its head, leading its owner to appeal for those responsible to come forward.

Sarah Sheikh, 41, says Dave, a nine-year-old tabby, could lose an eye following the ordeal.

Salary of Royal Borough managing director to rise to £140,000

The highest paid employee of the Royal Borough is in line for a further pay rise.

An updated Pay Policy Statement approved by full council on Tuesday, Friday, February 21, recommended an increase in the salary of managing director Alison Alexander to £140,000, not including pension contributions.

Thief steals gold jewellery after tricking his way into elderly woman's home

A thief stole gold jewellery from an elderly woman’s home after tricking his way into the property by posing as a council worker.

The victim was at her home in Nursery Way in Wraysbury on Monday, February 20, when a man knocked at her front door shortly before 2pm.

'No conflict of interest' in Royal Borough leader's new housing role

The appointment of the Royal Borough leader to a government agency which funds the building of new houses is not a conflict of interests, he insists.

Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Bray) was made a director at the Homes and Communities Agency for a three-year term on Tuesday, February 21, along with three others.

Accountants and giant rugby ball seal Maidenhead Pancake Race victories

A team of accountants battered their opposition in the annual Maidenhead Pancake Race on Tuesday.

The event saw 16 teams don fancy dress including headscarves and aprons and compete in a relay race in King Street.