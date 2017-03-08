Third runway protesters chant and sing at Heathrow expansion consultation

Third runway protesters took the chance to have their say on Heathrow's expansion proposals with a staged demonstration on Tuesday night.

More than 20 protesters, made up of Royal Borough residents and anti-Heathrow expansion campaign groups gathered at the Heathrow consultation held at SportsAble.

Their demonstration included banners, masks and a Theresa May cardboard cut-out.

Taking the stand, Neil Keveren from Stop Heathrow Expansion spoke passionately about why there should be no third runway at Heathrow Airport as residents took it in turns to speak about concerns including climate change, the economy and the impact on the community.

Mr Keveren chanted: "Theresa May, what would your father say? No ifs, no buts, no third runway."

During the day, more than 200 residents attended the consultation in Braywick Park, held by the Department for Transport, and got the chance to speak to officials about expanding airport capacity, the Airports National Policy Statement and other issues.

Earlier, on Friday, residents gathered at a consultation held in the Windsor Youth and Community Centre in Alma Road.

Alexandra Road resident Roger Bowden, 70, a technology worker, thought he had not been given enough information about pollution and noise. He said: “I was absolutely enraged, in a way.”

A 72-year-old ex-paratrooper, Ken Collins, who lives in St Marks Road, Windsor, said: “We could have aircraft coming over, making one hell of a din.”

He worried about the financial implications if the noise forced him to make adjustments to his house that would block out sounds from the planes.

“I am a pensioner,” he said. “I don’t have the salary.”

Visit runwayconsultation.dialoguebydesign.com to view documents and respond to the consultation which closes on Thursday, May 25.

The Chamber of Commerce president and campaign group Back Heathrow also attended the Maidenhead consultation to have their say on the proposals.

Olu Odeniyi, President of Maidenhead & District Chamber of Commerce, said: “A new runway at Heathrow will significantly lift economic prospects for Maidenhead, the region and the country.

“It is right the government is consulting on this major infrastructure project. The Chamber will do all it can to ensure local businesses of all sizes are aware of the opportunities.”

Back Heathrow campaign manager Paul Cowling, who joined the delegation, said: "It’s fantastic that the government backs a new Heathrow runway but now it’s time for local people to have their say.

“These events are a great way for residents to find out more, express their support, ask questions or raise any concerns they may have."