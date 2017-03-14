UPDATE: Royal Borough issues statement on bus services out to tender

The Royal Borough has issued a statement this afternoon confirming which bus services in the borough are out to tender.

On Sunday, The Advertiser reported that key bus routes including services 8, 16 and 16A would be axed by Courtney Buses on Sunday, April 29.

The Royal Borough has now said additional routes including the 305 service, currently operated by Bear Bus, and the 4/4A and 238/239 serving rural areas in the west and northwest of Maidenhead, currently operated by Courtney Buses, would also be put out to tender.

Cllr Hari Sharma (Con, Furze Platt), the borough's bus champion, said: “We can confirm that a tendering process has begun to give interested bus operators the opportunity to invest in the public transport services that keep our residents on the move.

“This is a welcome opportunity and I look forward to seeing how this process can help ensure that sustainable bus services remain at the heart of the borough’s transport network.

“We are committed to providing bus services which achieve the best solutions for our residents.”

The services currently out to tender include:

• The 305 service connecting Wraysbury, Horton and Hythe End with Poyle, Colnbrook and Staines (currently operated by Bear Bus)

• The 8 service serving Halifax Road and Boulters Lock/the Riverside (currently operated by Courtney Buses)

• The 16/16A Windsor to Maidenhead service, with extensions to St Marks and local schools (currently operated by Courtney Buses)

• The 4/4A and 238/239 serving rural areas in the west and northwest of Maidenhead (currently operated by Courtney Buses)

• Evening services in Maidenhead (currently provided by Courtney Buses).