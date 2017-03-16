Royal Borough managing director 'can't earn more than Prime Minister'

The salary of the borough’s managing director should not be higher than the Prime Minister’s, the council leader told a meeting of the Employment Panel on Tuesday.

Alison Alexander currently receives a £125,000 salary, a £15,000 allowance, and up to £5,000 fees if she has Returning Officer duties.

Her salary was now being reviewed in the light of a new executive role at the Royal Borough, due to start next month.

Council leader Cllr Simon Dudley told the panel: “I am extremely uncomfortable when the top salary band is more than the Prime Minister earns. The Prime Minister earns £150,402. We can’t have a member of the Royal Borough earning more than the Prime Minister.”

Councillors recommended the salary band to be £120,000 to £145,000, with the specific figure decided at a part of the meeting held in camera.

From next month, subject to approval by the full council, Ms Alexander, who is the managing director and strategic director for adult children and health services, will become the permanent managing director (head of paid service) and there will be two executive directors – Russell O’Keefe and a second, yet to be appointed.

Mr O’Keefe will be responsible for finance, revenues and benefits, planning, regeneration, ICT and property and commercial service companies.

The second executive director will be responsible for libraries, resident services, community protection and enforcement, communities and highways.